Vaccination of local care home residents completed

The Brant County Health Unit said Thursday that it has completed vaccination of all local long-term care and retirement home residents.

But vaccination of some staff and health-care workers is on hold because of the looming nationwide shortage of shots.

The health unit said it was told late Wednesday morning by the Ministry of Health to temporarily pause immunizing anyone other than residents at long-term care and retirement homes due to the reduction in COVID-19 vaccine supply. This was in response to the news Tuesday that Canada would receive no Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next week.

“This is obviously disappointing for the community,” the health unit said in a news release. “But, as this situation is evolving quickly, we expect this pause to be temporary. We are awaiting word from the Ministry of Health for exact timelines on when vaccine will be available and we can resume the vaccination of staff and essential caregivers at these facilities. As soon as vaccine is available, immunizations will resume.”