UPDATE: Grey Street incident comes to safe resolution: Brantford police

The incident at a home on Grey Street has come to a safe resolution, Brantford police say.

Police issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday evening saying roads in the area would open shortly.

“We thank area residents for their patience and cooperation as we know this has been a very concerning situation for friends and neighbours,” police said in a statement.

Police, negotiators and members of of a mobile crisis response team have been at the home since Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a man in distress.

More to come…