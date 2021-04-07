UPDATE: Grey Street incident comes to safe resolution: Brantford police
Article content
The incident at a home on Grey Street has come to a safe resolution, Brantford police say.
Police issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday evening saying roads in the area would open shortly.
UPDATE: Grey Street incident comes to safe resolution: Brantford police Back to video
“We thank area residents for their patience and cooperation as we know this has been a very concerning situation for friends and neighbours,” police said in a statement.
Police, negotiators and members of of a mobile crisis response team have been at the home since Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a man in distress.
More to come…