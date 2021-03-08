Tow-truck procession planned for man killed on the job
A tow-truck procession is being held Wednesday in a tribute for a man who died March 3 while on the job.
Jeff Jug was 42.
“He was a ‘life-of-the-party kind of guy,” said Jug’s wife, Jessica. “He was a bit of a prankster who really enjoyed being around people. He was a fun guy to be around.
“He loved cars especially his 1970 Chevelle and enjoyed going to car shows.”
A former longtime employee of Brantford’s Ken’s Towing, Jug was employed by Norfolk Disposal Services but was at Crumb Rubber Manufacturers in Brantford when he died.
Although she doesn’t know all of the details, Jessica said her husband was crushed by a bin.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating, a spokesperson said.
Jessica said a lot of people in Brantford and the surrounding area knew her husband because of his years working at Ken’s Towing.
“He was the guy you’d want to show up if you were involved in a collision,” she said. “He had a lot of empathy and he had a way of making people feel comfortable during a really difficult time.”
Her husband even made an appearance on Heavy Rescue 401, a reality TV show that follows the operations of towing companies,
Many people took to social media to express their condolences, including Mark Baxter, a Brantford police officer and president of Brantford Police Association.
“I worked with Jeff at countless MVCs (motor vehicle collisions) during my time in traffic when he was employed at Ken’s Towing,” Baxter wrote on Twitter. “Jeff was always professional and a fun guy to be around.
“My condolences to his family.”
Jessica said she is grateful for the support of family and friends.
“It was such a shock and it has been overwhelming,” she said. “I’m thankful for all of the love and support of so many people.”
The Jug family recently moved to Waterford from Brantford. He began working at Norfolk Disposal because the job allowed him to spend more time with his family, which includes three children – Jayden, Jayce and Rosie.
Plans for Wednesday call for the tow truck operators and others wishing to participate in the procession to gather at McBay Road and Highway 2 at 10 a.m. The procession will begin at 11 a.m. and head to Waterford.
A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.
