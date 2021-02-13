Two people charged following search

Vincent Ball
Feb 13, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

Six Nations police recovered three stolen vehicles and have charged two people following a search of a Cayuga Road residence.

Police searched the home on Wednesday (Feb. 10). No one was in the residence at the time of the search, Six Nations police said.

A 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of Ohsweken, have been charged with three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, tampering with a vehicle identification number and failing to comply with a court order.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers