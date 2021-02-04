Two face drug charges

Article content

Police say they found a young child when they executed a search warrant Feb. 1 at a home on Sixth Line Road on Six Nations of the Grand River.

The child was taken into care of Ogwadeni:deo, a child welfare agency on Six Nations, while a 51-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of Ohsweken, were arrested.

Police said a search of the home yielded cocaine, fentanyl, methadone, hydromorphone and evidence of trafficking controlled substances. Two ATVs reported as stolen also were found on the property.

The man and woman are each charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and non-prescribed methadone and hydromorphone.