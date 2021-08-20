Two face drug and other charges

Two Ohsweken residents are facing drug and other charges after police on Six Nations of the Grand River say they saw a wanted man driving a stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer pull into a drive-thru coffee shop on Chiefswood Road just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 18,

Article content

Police said they used cruisers to block the Trailblazer. The male driver resisted arrest and assaulted an officer. The female passenger got out of the vehicle and removed an eight-month-old child.

The child, who did not belong to either the driver or passenger, was turned over to Ogwadeni:deo, the child welfare agency on Six Nations.

Police said a search of the driver yielded cocaine, pink fentanyl in rock form, Canadian currency and a cellphone.

In the vehicle, police said they found cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, a glass pipe suspected to smoke crack cocaine, digital scales and another cellphone.

Police said a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are each charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine and fentanyl, possession over and under $5,000 and tampering with a vehicle identification number.

The man is also charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, four counts of failing to comply with a release order and three counts each of breach of probation and driving while under suspension.