A man and woman are facing attempted murder charges after a break-in last year at a Third Line home on Six Nations of the Grand River.

Alana, or Alanna, Rachelle Hill, 25, of Indian Line in Scotland, and Lorne Melvin General, 34, of Bicentennial Trail in Ohsweken, are each charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault that endangered life, assault with intent to steal, breaking and entering to rob, having faces masked and damaging a residence.

Two face attempted murder charges from 2020

Hill also is charged with three counts of using a firearm during an assault, pointing a firearm and having a firearm in her possession.

General is also charged with three counts of using a baseball bat to commit an offence.

While the incident wasn’t reported at the time, court documents show that on Aug. 16, 2020, a masked man and woman armed with a firearm and a baseball bat broke into the home and assaulted three people, leaving one man with serious injuries.

Six Nations police spokesperson Arnold Jacobs said a news release about the crime wasn’t produced at the time because the incident initially didn’t seem as serious as it was.

“It didn’t start out with charges of attempted murder,” Jacobs said.

“It was a progression from the investigation and evolved into those charges later.”

Hill and General are moving through the court system and were scheduled to return to court this month.

General also was arrested last September after Brantford police tried to stop a stolen Escalade carrying a man and woman at a parking lot at Brant Avenue and Church Street.

Police said the vehicle sped away, damaging a fence and staircase.

Police didn’t follow the vehicle but later found it abandoned on Tollgate Road with seven stolen firearms inside.

The driver was identified and arrested by Six Nations police a week later.

General was charged with dangerous driving, five counts of driving while prohibited and numerous weapons offences.

In February 2020, General was sentenced to eight months in jail on top of 15 months of time already served for dangerous driving.

