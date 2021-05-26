Two charged in robbery

May 26, 2021
Two Brantford men are facing charges after Brant OPP said they responded to a robbery at a rural home on Ellis Avenue just before 1 a.m. on May 22.

The men, aged 23 and 26, are each charged with robbery with violence, assault and trespassing at night. The older man is also charged with mischief for destroying or damaging property and dangerous operation.

