Two charged in drug trafficking investigation
Article content
Two people are facing charges after Brantford police searched a Colborne Street East motel on Aug. 12 as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Police the a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Brantford, each face two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking. The man is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.
Two charged in drug trafficking investigation Back to video
Police said they seized suspected crack cocaine and prescription medication with an estimated street value of more than $1,000. They also seized Canadian currency and other property related to the charges.