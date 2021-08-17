Two charged in drug trafficking investigation

Expositor staff
Brantford police said they seized suspected crack cocaine and prescription medication with an estimated street value of more than $1,000 during a search of a Colborne Street East motel.
Two people are facing charges after Brantford police searched a Colborne Street East motel on Aug. 12 as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police the a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Brantford, each face two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking. The man is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said they seized suspected crack cocaine and prescription medication with an estimated street value of more than $1,000. They also seized Canadian currency and other property related to the charges.

