Two charged after more than two dozen animals removed from city home

Expositor staff
Jun 11, 2021  •  19 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The province's Special Investigation Unit has determined Brantford police committed no criminal offence in the arrest of a 30-year-old woman, who was treated for a fractured wrist. Expositor file photo
Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor

Two people are facing charges after Brantford police say more than two-dozen animals were removed from a home on D’Aubigny Road on Wednesday.

Police said they got a report of an animal in distress at the address.

“Arriving on scene, officers observed a dog in distress within the residence,” police said in a news release. “This animal was determined to be in need of immediate assistance, which officers provided.”

Police said they contacted the Brant County SPCA after finding 23 dogs and three cats and the body of one cat inside the home.

The animals are in the care of the SPCA.

Police said their investigation continues. They are working with the SPCA, Brant County Health Unit and Brantford’s property standards department.

Police said they charged a 45-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with causing unnecessary suffering to animals and causing damage or injury to animals.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers