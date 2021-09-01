Two Brantford high school grads tackling opioid crisis
Two Brantford high school graduates are helping to tackle the opioid crisis.
Dr. Leslie Buckley, a psychiatrist who went to North Park Collegiate, is chief of addictions at the Centre for Addictions and Mental Health in Toronto. Joe Wiley, who lives in Oakville, Ont., is a St. John’s College graduate, who came face-to-face with the grim reality of the epidemic in March 2020.
“Like most people I had read articles about opioids in the news so I had some general knowledge of the epidemic,” Wiley, a triathlete who works in the financial services sector, said. “But it really hit home when Curtis (Ranger) died of a fentanyl overdose.
“He was the handyman who took care of our camp and he was only 24.”
The Wiley family camp, or cottage, is located on Lake Wanapitei, northeast of Sudbury, Ont.
To honour Curtis’s life, Wiley organized Rangerman, a four-day bike ride and swim in August that covered close to 600 kilometres starting from his home in Oakville and concluding on the north shore of Lake Wanapitei.
The fundraising initiative, which included an 11.9-kilometre swim across the lake, was supported by Wiley’s wife, Averil, and members of the Ranger family, including Curtis’s parents, Dave and Bonny.
So, far more than $72,000 has been raised toward a $150,000 three-year education and addiction prevention fellowship at the CAMH. The Wileys hope to raise $75,000 and, if successful, will, through their family foundation, match the amount raised to support the fellowship.
Buckley is working on the fellowship with Dr. Samantha Wells, of the Institute for Mental Health Policy Research. Their work will focus on risk factors, pathways to opioid addictions and overdose risks, including prior substance use, trauma and mental health.
“We are in the midst of a opioid crisis, mental health and addictions are on the rise and the pandemic has only made the problem worse,” Buckley said. “It will take a community approach to solve this problem.
“Addictions have never been more harmful and we need to help each other to get through.”
Buckley said that educating young people about the harms of opioids is paramount.
Improving social connections, having activities for youth and supporting struggling families are also important, she added.
A graduate of the McMaster University medical school, Buckley completed a masters of public health degree at Harvard University.
She said that struggles with substances happen in every walk of life, in urban or rural settings, at any age and affect all types of personalities.
Most people know someone close to them who is struggling with or has struggled with substance abuse, she added.
“There is no single way into addiction – everyone has a unique story,” Buckley said. “But we are learning more every day about risk factors.
“We do know some important risks, such as genetics and accessibility to substances.”
Self-esteem issues, anxiety, depression and other factors can play a role.
“We need to intervene earlier by speaking out and helping people access help earlier when we know success rates are higher,” Buckley said. “We also need to get information out there so that people know more about the risks related to substances and how to get help if they need it.”
To learn more about the fundraising effort, visit bit.ly/2XmAJrd .
