Tributes pour in for Brantford basketball legend

Family and friends are paying tribute to a legend of Brantford basketball.

Paul Robert Mitchell, co-founder of the Catholic Youth Organization basketball program, died Friday afternoon at Brantford General Hospital. He was 89.

“He loved his family, basketball and the community,” said Lisa Mitchell-Ferras, one of three daughters Mr. Mitchell raised with his first wife, Jean, who died in 1984. “A lot of people will remember him for basketball and CYO but he also volunteered his time to other organizations.”

She noted, for example, that her father volunteered at Brantford General Hospital and the former St. Joseph’s Hospital, until it closed, and at its successor, the St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre.

Mr. Mitchell and Jean were married for 20 years. Their daughters, Lisa, Paula and Andrea, all participated in CYO basketball.

Mr. Mitchell is also survived by his second wife, Catherine. They were married for 27 years.

Born and raised in Brantford, Mr. Mitchell was the youngest of six siblings. He attended St. Basil’s Elementary School and Brantford Catholic High School, predecessor of St. John’s College.

He was a municipal assessor with the city for 18 years and the province for 23 years.

In 1956, Mr. Mitchell co-founded, with Rev. Harvey Roach, the Catholic Youth Organization basketball program, which continues today. It’s longevity is due to Mr. Mitchell’s leadership, said Ted Leyzer, longtime treasurer for CYO boys basketball.

“Thousands of children, myself included, grew up playing CYO basketball and it’s because of him that we were able to learn and love the game,” Leyzer said. “He always made sure there were people involved with the organization to keep it strong.”