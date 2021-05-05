Traffic stop yields impaired, drug charges

Article content

A 20-year-old London, Ont., man is facing several charges after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle on Brant Road just after 2 a.m. on May 5.

Police said the man is charged with impaired driving, operating a vehicle without insurance, several offences under the Highway Traffic Act and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He also is charged with possession of ecstasy, more than 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place and a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.