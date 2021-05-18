Traffic stop yields drug charges

Expositor staff
A 26-year-old Hamilton man is facing drug charges after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle on Simcoe Street in Scotland at about 9:45 p.m. on May 16.

Police said they seized psilocybin, cannabis, LSD, a Taser, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The man is charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose, failure to comply with an undertaking, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and disobeying a stop sign.

