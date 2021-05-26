Traffic stop results in impaired charge

Article content

A 37-year-old Brant County man is facing charges after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 403 after 10 p.m. on May 24.

The man is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.

The man was taken to the Brant OPP detachment for testing.