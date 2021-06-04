Traffic stop leads to charges

Article content

A 26-year-old Brantford motorist is facing charges after police stopped a vehicle at about 2 p.m. on May 31 at Henry Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police said the driver was wanted for breach of a conditional probation sentence order and multiple undertakings.

A search yielded two pairs of brass knuckles, a folding knife and 99 milligrams of suspected fentanyl.

The driver is charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, four counts of complying with an undertaking, possession of a controlled substance, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, driving a motor vehicle with no licence and allegation of a breach of a conditional sentence order.