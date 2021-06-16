Traffic issues in Brant called 'alarming'
Article content
The chair of the Brant County police services board is expressing concern over disrespect by motorists to each other.
“People’s respect for others on the road has diminished quite a bit,” Jennifer Haley said at a board meeting Tuesday.
Traffic issues in Brant called 'alarming' Back to video
“I don’t know if it’s related to COVID-19 or just a general indication of where we’re at in society but the lack of respect is discouraging.
“And what’s happening on the roads is alarming.”
Haley made her comments after the board received the 2020 Brant OPP motor vehicle review, which included information about fatal and personal injury collisions from 2013 to 2020.
According to the review, there were six fatal crashes in 2020. No fatal collisions were recorded in 2019 in Brant.
In 2020, there were 659 reportable collisions, of which 78 per cent resulted in property damage only, 21 per cent resulted in personal injuries, while one per cent were fatal.
The review found that the top three locations for repeat serious collisions since 2013 are Highway 24, Cockshutt Road and Highway 403, between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Jerseyville Road. Most of the collisions were caused by speeding, drinking and driving, not wearing a seat belt and distracted driving.
Advertisement
Article content
Meanwhile, the intersections with the highest number of collisions are:
• Highway 54 and Painter Road;
• Brant County Road 18 and Colborne Street;
• Highway 24 at Governors Road East;
• Highway 24 at German School Road;
• Cockshutt Road at Sour Springs Road;
• Ayr Road at Drumbo Road;
• And Highway 24 at Colborne Street West.
Coun. John Peirce, a police board member, called the review “excellent.” He said he hopes residents will read it and understand speeding is a problem throughout the county.
The review can be found at www.brant.ca/en/county-government/council-and-committee-calendar.aspx . Click on the link for June 15 police services board meeting to see the agenda and the report.
Traffic issues have emerged as a major topic of complaint by county residents. Several measures, including focused OPP patrols in specific areas, have been initiated.
The county is spending $391,000 for the OPP to hire two additional officers for traffic enforcement. One officer will start in July, while the second will start in the fall.
Traffic enforcement also will bolstered throughout summer by redeployment of the high school resource officer and paid duty officers.
Following are some examples of traffic violations recorded by police in May:
• A driver was charged with speeding/stunt driving and impaired driving after going185 km-h in a 100 km-h zone on Highway 403;
• A driver was caught going 189 km-h in a 100 km-h zone on Highway 403.
• A routine traffic stop on Governors Road led to a driver being charged for driving with open alcohol.
• And a driver was charged with speeding/stunt driving for going 166 km-h in a 50 km-h zone.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall