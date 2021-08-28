Article content

Brantford police are appealing for witnesses after a toddler died following a single-vehicle collision Friday.

The toddler, a male, was struck by a red sport utility vehicle in a parking lot on the Pearl Street and Richmond Street area at about 8:18 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Toddler dies following parking lot collision Back to video

The toddler was transported to Brantford General Hospital by Brant-Brantford Paramedics but died a short time later, police said.

The collision remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Kris Reid at 519-756-0113 ext. 2228 or kreid@police.brantford.on.ca .

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall