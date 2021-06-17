





Article content Activist Ed Roberts was determined to curb the limitations facing the disabled at every intersection of life. Millions of people have benefited from his vision and perseverance. The oldest of four children born into a family living near San Francisco, Roberts got polio at 14 and was almost completely paralyzed from the neck down. He spent much of his time in an iron lung, a machine that helped him breathe. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Time to ramp up our efforts Back to video When outside, his mom had to get help to lift his wheelchair from the sidewalk to the road, and vice versa. When he applied to the University of California, Berkeley, in 1962, he became the first disabled student on campus. But his example encouraged others and soon there was a small group of students in wheelchairs, who hired attendants to carry them up staircases and into lecture halls. In keeping with the turbulent times, the students called themselves the Rolling Quads and pushed hard for greater acceptance, more opportunities and wider inclusion.

Article content Once, late at night, the Quads went to a busy intersection where their attendants busted up the curb with sledgehammers and poured a couple of bags of cement to build a ramp. It was a small protest but it made a lasting point. By 1971, Roberts was a political science graduate student and he led a successful fight to have ramps or “curb cuts” installed at every major intersection in Berkeley. That touched off a continent-wide push for better accessibility, including bus lifts, elevators with reachable buttons and wheelchair-friendly bathrooms and service counters. When the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 hit a roadblock in the House of Representatives, demonstrators left their wheelchairs and crawled up the marble steps of the Capitol Building to graphically illustrate the daily challenges of exclusion. The act passed, not long after the fall of the Berlin Wall that had separated East and West. President George Bush Sr. said, “And now I sign legislation that takes another sledgehammer to another wall, one which has for too many generations separated Americans with disabilities from the freedom they could glimpse but not grasp.” As for Roberts, he went on to teach at the university, co-found a disability rights organization, and run California’s Department of Rehabilitation for 10 years before a heart attack killed him at age 56. His wheelchair is in the Smithsonian, but his real legacy is found on street corners all around the world.

Article content But the work is far from finished. Just ask Stephanie Tait, an activist who works with churches on behalf of the disabled. In some ways, our understanding has come a long way from the first century when people assumed disabilities were a punishment from God. “Who sinned, this man or his parents?” the disciples asked Jesus when they encountered a blind man (John 2:9). But Tait argues churches are still failing people with disabilities by teaching the Gospel healing stories from the viewpoint that the blind, deaf and lame were “broken” people. She contends that Jesus healed those He came across, not primarily to make their physical lives better, but to restore them to community and full participation in life. After all, there’s even some evidence the disabled were excluded from the Temple. Tait says Christians with disabilities are still excluded, by everything from inaccessible buildings to the shortage of teaching and leadership positions for disabled people. “If I walk into a church building that’s accessible, except for the stage and pulpit, that speaks volumes,” she adds. “It says the church thinks I have much to receive but nothing to give or teach. It didn’t even occur to anyone I wouldn’t be able to reach the podium.” As for the ADA, Tait points out that faith communities sought, and got, an exemption for churches and Christian organizations like schools and daycares. Many felt full accessibility would be too expensive, and serve only a small population.

Article content So much for the story of the shepherd leaving the 99 sheep in search of the one — an illustration that every single person is valuable in the sight of God. Nor did churches want cathedrals marred by elevators, or pews spaced widely, because it would interfere with “heritage.” Some Christian schools even argued they didn’t need elevators because they’d never had a disabled student. The reason for that seemed lost on them. But most scathing of all, some churches even said spending lots of money on improvements to serve just a few was not good “stewardship.” That attitude persists. As far as I know, churches are not exempt from the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, but each of us must do all we can to promote the dignity, independence, integration and equal opportunity of believers with disabilities, and rid our thinking of ableism — discrimination in favour of able-bodied people. Physical and mental challenges don’t make someone broken, or automatically noble and pious, either. We’re all spiritually equal and needy, regardless of our other conditions. So let’s make the church a haven for each of us who — because of sin, and despite it — is ready, willing and disabled. Share your thoughts with Rick Gamble at info@followers.ca A former TV reporter, he pastors a non-denominational church in Brantford, Followers of Christ (www.followers.ca), and teaches media at Laurier Brantford.

