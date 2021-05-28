Time served for thief, fraudster, dangerous driver

Article content

Seven offences committed over 15 months netted a Brantford woman an 11-month jail sentence when she appeared in Ontario Court recently.

Morgan Fey Wales, 33, pleaded guilty to fraud under $5,000 for stealing a man’s bank cards and using them to buy $283 worth of goods in August 2019.

A month later, Wales and another Brantford woman threatened a man and stole $1,000 from him. Charges against the other woman were later withdrawn.

Last July, Wales, while on probation, took a man’s debit card and racked up various purchases.

Last Nov. 26, she crashed a stolen van after police tried to pull her over.

All together, Wales pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud under $5,000, uttering threats, breach of probation, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Justice Gethin Edward sentenced her to the 11 months of time she had already served before her sentence. She also received a three-year driving prohibition.