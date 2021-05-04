Three injured in crash

Expositor staff
May 04, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Six Nations police

Police on Six Nations of the Grand River say three people were injured after a car crashed at Seneca and Third Line roads at about 11:30 p.m. on May 1.

Police said the male driver and two passengers were taken to hospital.

Police said they pulled over the vehicle on Seneca Road after it disobeyed a stop sign at the Fifth Line Road intersection. But it then fled southbound on Seneca, failing to stop at the Third Line Road intersection and ending up in a ditch after striking and damaging a hydro pole.

