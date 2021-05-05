Three face drug charges

Article content

Three people face charges after police on Six Nations of the Grand River raided a store on Sour Springs Road on May 3 that was advertising the sale of cannabis products.

Police said they arrested a 22-year-old Brantford man and a 19-year-old Ohsweken man in the store.

They are each charged with possession of psilocybin, the active ingredient found in “magic” mushrooms, for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine and distribution of illicit cannabis, among other charges.

Police said they also arrested a 64-year-old Ohsweken woman, who owns the property.

She is charged with possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking and distribution of illicit cannabis, among other charges.

Police said they seized cannabis bud, psilocybin chocolate bars and edible and vape products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible most of marijuana’s psychological effects, and $1,870 in cash. Police said they also found a replica handgun and cocaine residue on a table.