Three face drug charges

Brantford police said Friday that three Brantford people are facing charges after a search March 4 of a home on Fredrick Street.

Police said the seized: about 195 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $19,500; prescription medication of an estimated street value of $200; Canadian currency; a money counting machine, prohibited weapons, weighing scales and drug packaging.

They arrested two men, aged 28 and 65, and a 62-year-old woman.

Each is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The younger man is also charged with flight from police and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police said their investigation began late last year.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the police street crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2286.

To remain anonymous, call Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or leave a web tip at: www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251