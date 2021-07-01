It was both emotional and celebratory as thousands of people walked in unity on Canada Day in Brantford from the civic centre to the former Mohawk Institute residential school.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Many of the walkers on Thursday wore orange and carried banners and placards. Some held small orange flags on wire – the sort used to mark the grave sites that are being discovered at some former residential schools.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Thousands walk in unity to remember victims of residential schools Back to video

Sally Rowe was surrounded by family members carrying placards bearing the message: “Every Child Matters.”

Her husband, Wayne Rowe, couldn’t make the about 2.5-kilometre walk but was waiting for the group at the Mohawk Institute.

“Many of his aunts and uncles went to the residential school but his mother was hidden in the barn so she didn’t have to go,” said Rowe. “She was four years old.”

Rowe said the family has always wondered why the children weren’t sent back to their homes when food got scarce at the schools.

“They didn’t have money to feed them and the kids didn’t get enough food but there was food on the farm. Knowledge is the thing people need and this is a chance to talk about my husband’s family story.”

jpg, BR

Walk organizer Crystal Powless from the Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre said she was overwhelmed by Thursday’s turnout and the swell of community support.

“It was very humbling to see the community come together,” she said.

“People were handing out water and greeting us along the way. When we arrived at the school, there were another 50 people there and about 100 bikers had come from Niagara and Hamilton.”

Powless said the walk attracted an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 participants, with people moving through the street sometimes 10 abreast.