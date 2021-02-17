





Article content A third wave of COVID-19 is a “definite possibility,” says Brant’s acting medical officer of the health. But Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said Wednesday that the severity of a third wave, which could arrive in spring, depends on how quickly people get vaccinated and how residents react to the lifting of the provincial stay-at-home order. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Third COVID-19 wave 'definite possibility' Back to video “A lot will depend on what we, as a community, do over the next couple of weeks,” Urbantke said during her weekly media conference. On Tuesday, Brantford and Brant County moved to “orange-restrict” category of the province’s COVID response framework, meaning businesses and facilities that had been closed since Dec. 26 can re-open albeit with certain restrictions. “While I continue to commend our residents for working to get our case counts down, this re-entering is not a signal to start gathering with our friends and co-workers again,” Urbantke said. “I’m strongly urging everybody to please continue to stay at home, limit non-essential trips and continue to only have close contact with those within your own household.”

Article content The doctor said she has issued a reopening letter of instruction to help manage COVID-19 with the move to orange. The letter enables the health unit to quickly respond to potential workplace outbreaks and highlights steps workplaces should take to protect employees. She said the letter was not issued in response to any current situation but is a proactive step. Similarly, Urbantke said she also has re-issued orders pertaining to farmers and their employment of temporary foreign workers. The orders have been updated to include lessons learned from last growing season. The updates provide more specific instructions around the submission of quarantine plans including names, arrival dates and where employees will be quarantining. The letter and order can be seen on the health unit’s website at: www.bchu.org/ServicesWeProvide/InfectiousDiseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx . Urbantke said clinics to administer second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for long-term care and retirement home residents will be completed by the end of the week. “We are encouraged by the news that vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming weeks, however, we have only received confirmed vaccine allocations for the upcoming two weeks.” On Wednesday, the health unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. That brings to 18, the number of new positive tests added to the local tally over the past two days. Most of the new cases are the result of close contact with a previously known case, Urbantke said.

Article content An outbreak at Stedman Community Hospice is over. However, outbreaks at a construction site and at a office are continuing and an outbreak was declared at Ryerson Heights School in Brantford after a second positive test this week. Grand Erie District School Board officials also announced a positive COVID-19 test connected to Burford District Elementary School. Both schools remain open. There have been 1,410 positive tests for the virus in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,371 have been resolved. There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant and all are self-isolating. The Brant Community Healthcare System on Wednesday reported one person is in Brantford General Hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. Twelve people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the number vaccination shots administered stands at 4,214, including 1,625 people who have completed their two-dose series. A total of 70,218 tests COVID-19 tests have been performed in Brantford-Brant. Meanwhile, Six Nations of Grand River now has 42 active cases of COVID-19. Figures provided by Six Nations say there have been 243 positive COVID-19 tests in the community since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 198 have been resolved. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths on Six Nations. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

