Thief blames drugs for his crimes
A Brantford man, who said drugs caused him to “spiral out of control,” got a warning from an Ontario Court judge before being sentenced to jail.
Justice Robert Gee told Andris Hernandez, 29, that he would be back in court, sitting in the same spot, unless he dealt with his addictions.
“You have to be the one who does it,” said Gee.
“We see this every day and the next thing you know … you’ll look back and you’ll have been on probation and in and out of jail. It will wear you down. You’ll be 40 but look and feel like somebody 65 or 70.”
Hernandez promised the judge that he would try to change.
“Not just for myself, but for my family. That’s not the type of life I want to live anymore.”
Hernandez pleaded guilty to 10 of 42 charges. The other charges were withdrawn.
He pleaded guilty to three counts each of breaking and entering and failing to comply with release orders, two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.
Defence lawyer Eric Angevine said his client was a victim of a home invasion and assault that left him with post-traumatic stress disorder. Before his crime spree, his record was clear except for an impaired driving charge 10 years ago, the lawyer said.
“He acknowledges he has an addiction to street drugs,” said Angevine. “He lost his girlfriend to an overdose three years ago and didn’t cope well with that loss.”
He noted that Hernandez spent five months doing volunteer work in Guatemala, where he worked at a school, helping to teach English despite not getting his own high school diploma.
Gee ordered Hernandez to spend 114 days in jail after giving him credit for about seven months of time he had already served in the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ont., and the Toronto South Detention Centre, with extra credit for pandemic restrictions.
On Sept. 14, 2020, Hernandez and an accomplice, Jesse Whitlow, 30, were caught in an abandoned Brantford factory, cutting and stealing copper wiring. The men had done substantial damage to the Craig Street building before the arrival of police, who were alerted by an alarm.
Officers followed banging noises coming from a bathroom and arrested Whitlow.
But, despite a search with a tracking dog, Hernandez couldn’t be found until officers discovered him hiding in the ceiling.
Whitlow was proceeding through court on charges of break and enter, mischief and possession of break-in instruments but stopped attending court in March. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Hernandez got into more trouble soon after his release. He got into a garage of a Noble Court home and took a drill set, Playstation 3 and other items, which he hid at the back of the property. He also stole a wallet and bank cards from a vehicle. After leaving the area, he called a taxi and got the driver to return to where he had hidden the stolen items. Then he went to a several gas stations and used the stolen cards to buy gift cards and lottery tickets.
Hernandez was arrested after police recognized him from video surveillance.
Released again, Hernandez was ordered to remain in his home.
But, on Jan. 21, 2021, he was spotted on surveillance video behind Value Village on West Street. He had climbed an eight-foot fence to access the store’s bins and trailers.
The following day, he was spotted at a donation bin on Colborne Street. And, a few days later, he stole a wallet and a bottle of cologne. When arrested, he had in his bag an electric toothbrush that still had a store security tag and a passport and various banking cards that weren’t his.
Prior to his recent crimes, in February, 2019, Hernandez was arrested with a stolen van at East and Park avenues. He unsuccessfully tried to run from police.
Assistant Crown attorney Derek Zuraw said a check revealed Hernandez was “not licensed to operate a vehicle, was never licensed and was a suspended driver.”
In January 2020, Hernandez visited a thrift shop and asked to see a 14-karat gold ring with diamonds and rubies. With the ring in hand, he left the shop, refusing to stop for staff but was identified on video surveillance.
“I’m sorry,” Hernandez said in court.
“I caused pain because of my ignorance. There’s no explanation for the crimes I’ve done. It’s just dumb of me and I wish I could take it all back.”
Hernandez continues in court to deal with a Nov. 15, 2020, charge of assault with a weapon.
