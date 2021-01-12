'The province is in crisis'

Article content
Saying the province’s health-care system is “on the brink of collapse,” Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday a new state of emergency and a stay-at-home order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Thursday at 12:01 a.m., residents will be required to stay home, leaving only for essentials like work, food, health-care services, work or exercise, for at least 28 days.
The state of emergency gives police and bylaw officers authority to enforce the public health rules with tickets.
Outdoor gatherings are restricted to five people, masks are mandatory inside businesses or organizations that are open and recommended outdoors if a two-metre distance can’t be maintained, non-essential retail stores have limited hours and construction work considered non-essential is restricted.
Students in hot-spot schools, like the Greater Toronto Area and nearby Hamilton, won’t return to classes until Feb. 10. The exception is special needs students who, along with teachers and education assistance, have been and will continue to be in school.