'The province is in crisis'

Susan Gamble
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke is Brant's acting medical officer of health.
Saying the province’s health-care system is “on the brink of collapse,” Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday a new state of emergency and a stay-at-home order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Thursday at 12:01 a.m., residents will be required to stay home, leaving only for essentials like work, food, health-care services, work or exercise, for at least 28 days.

The state of emergency gives police and bylaw officers authority to enforce the public health rules with tickets.

Outdoor gatherings are restricted to five people, masks are mandatory inside businesses or organizations that are open and recommended outdoors if a two-metre distance can’t be maintained, non-essential retail stores have limited hours and construction work considered non-essential is restricted.

Students in hot-spot schools, like the Greater Toronto Area and nearby Hamilton, won’t return to classes until Feb. 10. The exception is special needs students who, along with teachers and education assistance, have been and will continue to be in school.

“Our province is in crisis,” Ford said at a news conference.

For the week ended Jan. 10, Brantford and Brant County registered a record local COVID-19 case count of 169.

“Our case count is a direct reflection of some of the poor decisions that were made over the holidays around non-household gatherings,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said Tuesday at her regular media briefing.

” As I’ve said in the past, although we may be done with COVID-19, COVID-19 is not done with us. Being fed up and tired of what’s been a long, hard road to this point is not going to help us dig out of this hole we find ourselves in, both locally and provincially. While vaccines are on the way, they will not be a quick solution to the large case counts we are seeing.”

The first local does of vaccine will be administered Wednesday to small group of long-term care workers.

“I know people are tired. I know they want to be done with this,” the doctor said of the pandemic, adding that she hopes the arrival of vaccines “inspires people to have the energy to do what needs to be done in the coming months so we can get to the place where we can protect the population as a whole.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last March, 1,157 cases have been recorded locally and 47 per cent were recorded in the last month.

The doctor  said the case and contact tracing done by the Brant County Health Unit does shows the surge in local cases isn’t connected to long-term care, business or school outbreaks.

“The majority of our cases are close contacts in the community. There were noticeable reports of pre-holiday and holiday gatherings between households,” she said.

“We rely on the honesty of people reporting what their activities have been and most people are honest and work with us quite diligently and want to protect others.”

The doctor said the rising case levels are “scary” and will affect the community long-term in many different ways.

“There will be impacts on health care that are not COVID-related, impacts on children not being in school and economic impacts on many, many people.

“Please take this seriously and follow the recommendations and guidance.”

On Tuesday, the local health unit added 11 new cases to the COVID-19 tally on Tuesday morning but said 54 people were considered recovered from the virus.

That leaves 153 known active cases in the community.

The health unit said 1,157 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 998 have recovered.

There are currently three people being treated for coronavirus at the Brantford General Hospital.

A new outbreak of one child and one staff was announced this week at a Wee Watch private home daycare.

But the other five outbreaks that still remain – John Noble Home, Brierwood Gardens long-term care, Fox Ridge long-term care, St. Joe’s YMCA and Tim Hortons – are all stable with no new cases discovered.

The active outbreaks currently involve 16 people.

Six Nations of the Grand River recorded another four cases of the virus in the last few days, bringing the total there to 125 cases. There are seven known active cases in that community right now and 117 people have recovered from the virus.

Brantford-Brant has reported six deaths since the pandemic began and Six Nations reported one.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,150 tests for the virus have been done locally with 56,081 at the Brant Community Health Care System assessment centre. The rest were done by the province at congregate living settings like long-term care, retirement or group homes.

With files from Postmedia

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble