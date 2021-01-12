'The province is in crisis'

Article content continued

“Our province is in crisis,” Ford said at a news conference.

For the week ended Jan. 10, Brantford and Brant County registered a record local COVID-19 case count of 169.

“Our case count is a direct reflection of some of the poor decisions that were made over the holidays around non-household gatherings,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said Tuesday at her regular media briefing.

” As I’ve said in the past, although we may be done with COVID-19, COVID-19 is not done with us. Being fed up and tired of what’s been a long, hard road to this point is not going to help us dig out of this hole we find ourselves in, both locally and provincially. While vaccines are on the way, they will not be a quick solution to the large case counts we are seeing.”

The first local does of vaccine will be administered Wednesday to small group of long-term care workers.

“I know people are tired. I know they want to be done with this,” the doctor said of the pandemic, adding that she hopes the arrival of vaccines “inspires people to have the energy to do what needs to be done in the coming months so we can get to the place where we can protect the population as a whole.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last March, 1,157 cases have been recorded locally and 47 per cent were recorded in the last month.

The doctor said the case and contact tracing done by the Brant County Health Unit does shows the surge in local cases isn’t connected to long-term care, business or school outbreaks.