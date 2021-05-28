That's a lot of bull!

Article content

It was such a remarkable event that, at first, Brant County cattle farmers Gerry Klunder and his wife, Elke Hilgendag, didn’t believe it was true.

At the end of April, triplet calves — a rarity in the bovine world — were born on the historic Bow Park Farm, which has been operated by the Hilgendag family for more than 40 years .

“I was skeptical,” said Klunder, who didn’t want to publicize the story until it was confirmed by DNA.

“As long as my in-laws have been farming there, they’d never even had twins born.”

Klunder, a police officer in Toronto, and Hilgendag, who is a manager at the Brantford General Hospital, inherited the cattle portion of the farm.

Klunder said he knew Emma, one of the big, stocky Limousin cows in the herd, was pregnant but figured she was still about a month away from delivering, so she was left in the pasture rather than moving her to a barn.

One morning, the couple’s sons, Willem and Simon, called their dad to report three calves “laying in a pile” in the pasture.