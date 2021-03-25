The health unit has issued a number of requirements to ensure the safety of workers and the community. The measures include a 14-day quarantine, an isolation accommodation and transportation plan and notification to the health unit if a worker becomes ill with COVID-19 symptoms at any point while in Canada. Workers are allowed to complete their quarantine on-farm.

“Temporary foreign workers are integral to local farming operations and the food supply chain,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said in a statement. “As our community continues to operate within the lens of COVID-19, both farm operators and workers play an important role in preventing the spread of this illness.”

A number of COVID-19 safety measures have been implemented as temporary foreign workers arrive in Brant County.

“We are pleased to welcome temporary foreign workers back,” said Brant Mayor David Bailey.

“Many workers return to the County year after year, supporting our local food supply. We are thankful they offer their specialized farming skills and we certainly value their contribution to our community.”

Bailey said Brant’s economic development team has been working with the agricultural community and all levels of government since the start of COVID-19 to ensure the local farming community is supported.

Meanwhile, the county, in collaboration with Conestoga College, is working to address local agricultural labour challenges by supporting the creation of an agricultural equipment operator pilot program, with the first cohort set to graduate in April.

For more information about the program, visit www.conestogac.on.ca/fulltime/agriculturalequipment-operator .