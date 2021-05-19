Tanning salon owners charged for violating pandemic restrictions

Article content

Brantford police have charged a North Park Street tanning salon for violating provincial pandemic restrictions.

Two owners of Java Tanning Salon were charged May 10 with breaching COVID protocols defined under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, said police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond.

She said no other such charges have been issued to local businesses.

“I know we have educated some businesses on regulations for the purposes of obtaining compliance. Early in the pandemic, complaints were received regarding a couple of restaurants charged for failure to adhere to regulations that apply to indoor dining areas.”

As well, police issued a warning on May 9 to the pastor of New City Church, on Lynden Road, about a parking lot outdoor worship service that was held that day.

Java Tanning was taking appointments for its services and had reduced the number of people it was allowing in at one time.