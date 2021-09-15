Tainted cocaine raises concerns from judge

A drug dealer’s cocaine that Brantford police initially believed to be laced with fentanyl raised concerns from an Ontario Court judge.

Justice Gethin Edward pointed out that people are dying after using drugs they assume to be cocaine, only to find the substance mixed with other products.

“It’s a pity people don’t understand the mess they’re acquiring when they think they’re getting cocaine. This isn’t pure – it’s a mishmash of crap they’re putting in their bodies.”

Federal Crown prosecutor Don Fraser said that Brandon Michael Element, 22, was arrested while carrying, in a cross-body satchel, multiple baggies filled with white powder and hard substances. An analysis showed the drugs were cocaine with several other chemicals mixed in.

Fraser said there was a small amount of fentanyl mixed into the cocaine but it was mainly cut with other drugs.

“Let’s face it,” said the judge, “The people selling the product have not gone to pharmacy school. They probably haven’t got a clue what they’re dealing with, so it’s very troubling to the court.”

Element, who already had a significant criminal record and was on probation, was stopped last November on Henry Street after he ran a red light. When an officer approached his vehicle, Element sped away. The vehicle was found at Brock and Henry streets, crashed but still running.

Police brought in a canine unit and tracked Element to a Campbell Street home where he was arrested for failing to stop for police and flight from police.

Along with the cocaine, police found methamphetamines, a large bag of psilocybin mushrooms and almost $4,000.