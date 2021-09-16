Book lovers will have another opportunity to support the Brantford Symphony Orchestra.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The symphony’s book fair committee is holding a second online book fair auction from Oct. 1 to 9. The first was held in March.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Symphony's book fair committee holding second online auction Back to video

“The pandemic has changed our lives in many ways, including the necessity to cancel our in-person book fair for the second year in a row,” said Laurel Wells, chair of the symphony’s book fair committee.

She said the committee wants to build on the success of the first auction, which attracted 256 bidders and raised $5,400.

For the October online auction, organizers are offering “special items” in addition to books.

Proceeds from the book fair have helped fund the symphony’s operations for nearly 60 years. The in-person book fair generated between $50,000 and $60,000.

Wells said some changes are being made for the 2021-22 season to ensure the orchestra remains on solid ground.

Further information about the symphony’s Oct. 30 “Happy Days are Here Again” concert at the Sanderson Centre will be released soon, she said.

“We know our audience and community friends love their orchestra and will support any efforts we make to ensure a strong and viable organization for the future.”

The online auction link can be found at www.32auctions.com/bsobookfair2021 .

For more information and to register visit www.brantfordsymphony.ca .