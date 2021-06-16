Suzie McNeil headlines Canada Day virtual concert
Suzie McNeil and The Chain Reaction will headline the OLG virtual concert for Brantford’s Canada Day celebration on July 1.
The city and the Canada Day celebration committee made the announcement Wednesday.
The Canadian singer-songwriter first hit the world stage in the 2005 hit reality TV series, Rockstar: INXS. Since then, McNeil has gone on to have 15 Top 20 hits in Canada. She also performed in Brantford for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics torch relay community celebration.
McNeil said in a new release that she is “so excited” to be performing at the virtual concert.
“I have such great memories performing at the Olympic torch relay celebration in Harmony Square. Brantford has high energy and I look forward to performing for the community on Canada Day.”
McNeil was performing on stage with Aerosmith in Las Vegas when the pandemic shut everything down last year. She has since started a music school online to provide instruction to people across Canada.
The virtual concert kicks off at 7 p.m. with local bands Maddy McKenzie, Three Legged Horse and Heckle the Band.
Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and more will be ready to welcome drive-thru guests at the Young Canadians Character Safari at Glenhryst Gardens on July 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“Canada Day may look a little different this year, but we are thrilled to be able to offer such a wide variety of exciting activities to bring smiles to the faces of those in our community after what has been a very long year,” said Brian Beattie, chair of Brantford’s Canada Day celebration committee.
“We are so pleased to have Canadian singer and songwriter Suzie McNeil and The Chain Reaction as our headliner for our OLG virtual concert and Peppa Pig and PJ Masks for the kids at the Character Safari. We’re encouraging residents to order in to support local eateries on Canada Day and enjoy an evening of great Canadian music hits the entire family will tap their toes to.”
The city suggests residents start celebrating early with Canadians Cook Together on June 27, featuring Brantford’s 12-year old Food Network’s Junior Chef Showdown winner Audrey MacKinnon as she prepares her favourite central Canadian main dish. Test your trivia skills with Canadians Kahoot Together on June 30 at 7 p.m. There’s still time to enter the Show Your Spirit Home Decorating Contest for a chance to win $2,000 in prizes. Registration closes on June 18 at 4 p.m. and the homes will be judged on June 23 to select the winners.
