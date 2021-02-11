SUV-tractor trailer accident blocks 403

Susan Gamble
Feb 11, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Brant OPP were on the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV Thursday afternoon as it temporarily closed part of Highway 403. (Submitted photo)
A tractor trailer carrying liquid asphalt and an SUV collided Thursday afternoon on Highway 403 at County Road 25.

Brant OPP said the accident is still under investigation and are still at the scene trying to clear the debris.

OPP spokesperson Const. Ken Johnston said the road was closed temporarily while firefighters and ORNGE ambulance services were there but, after one driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries by ground ambulance, one lane was reopened.

