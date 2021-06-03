Suspect sought in Delhi sex assault

Article content

Norfolk OPP are looking for a male suspect after two girls reported being sexually assaulted near a swimming pond in Delhi.

Police said the girls were sitting by the pond near William Street around 7 p.m. on May 27 when three adults approached.

Two of the adults went swimming, while the third, a man, started talking with the girls. The girls told police the man sexually assaulted them.

The suspect is described as Black, about 30 years old, wearing a black hat, white tank top and grey pants, and carrying a blue bag.

Norfolk OPP released a photo of a person of interest in the case.

“Investigators would like to speak to the other two witnesses that were swimming at the time this incident happened,” said acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk.

The potential witnesses are a white woman, aged 30 to 40, with bright red shoulder-length hair and wearing an orange dress, and a white man thought to be around the same age, heavier set, with a receding hairline and a long strawberry blond beard.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt, navy hoodie and swim shorts.

Sanchuk said anyone with information is being urged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).