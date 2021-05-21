Surgeries at BGH to ramp up next week

Brant Community Healthcare System will begin increasing surgeries now that Ontario’s top public health officer says hospitals in the province can resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

The BCHS, which operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, said Friday that beginning Tuesday day surgery and ambulatory care will gradually resume.

Ontario imposed the surgical ban on April 20 so hospitals could free up resources to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of Health, said this week that daily COVID-19 rates, hospital and intensive care admissions appeared to be trending downward in Ontario, and some hospitals can now resume cancelled procedures.

“As pressure continues to ease up on critical-care capacity at our hospital sites, BCHS is now in a position to start getting back to providing scheduled surgeries,” said David McNeil, BCHS president and CEO.

“This is excellent news for people who have been waiting patiently for their surgeries, and on behalf of BCHS, our thanks to everyone affected by postponed surgeries – your patience and support is very much appreciated.”

Health officials said patients affected by the surgical ban will be contacted by their care provider, and surgeries will be rescheduled.