Surge in local COVID-19 cases continues

The local COVID-19 surge continued Wednesday with the Brant County Health Unit reporting 24 new cases in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, 26 new cases were reported.

For the week ended Jan. 3, there were a record 158 cases of the virus reported, topping the previous record of 95 and double the 79 cases reported the previous week.

The additional positive tests brings to 168 the number of active cases in Brantford-Brant with five people in Brantford General Hospital.

There have been 1,031 positive tests for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 857 have been resolved.

Locally, six people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Outbreaks continue at Brierwood Gardens in Brantford and Park Lane Terrace in Paris, where one staff member at each facility has tested positive for the virus. An outbreak at the Tim Hortons store on Henry Street, where two staff members, tested positive also continues.