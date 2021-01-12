Stunt driving charge

Expositor staff
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  < 1 minute read
File Photo

Stunt driving charge

Brant OPP charged a 20-year-old Brantford man with stunt driving after stopping a speeding vehicle on Highway 24 at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the vehicle was clocked at 142 km-h in a posted 80 km-h zone.

In addition to having his driver’s licence suspended for seven days, the man, if convicted, also faces a minimum fine of $2,000.

Two hurt in crash

Brantford police say two people were taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision Monday at Colborne Street and Mount Pleasant Street.

Police said they could provide no other details Tuesday.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.