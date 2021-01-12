Article content

Stunt driving charge

Brant OPP charged a 20-year-old Brantford man with stunt driving after stopping a speeding vehicle on Highway 24 at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the vehicle was clocked at 142 km-h in a posted 80 km-h zone.

In addition to having his driver’s licence suspended for seven days, the man, if convicted, also faces a minimum fine of $2,000.

Two hurt in crash

Brantford police say two people were taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision Monday at Colborne Street and Mount Pleasant Street.

Police said they could provide no other details Tuesday.