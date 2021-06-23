Strawberry fields bursting with fruit
It’s go time for local strawberries.
That’s the message from strawberry farmers in Brant and Norfolk counties, where early summer heat has fields bursting with sweet fruit ripe for the picking.
“We were pretty busy on the weekend and we had a lot of people come in from the Toronto area,” Tom Pate, of Brantwood Farms on Powerline Road, told The Expositor’s Vincent Ball this week. “I kind of thought there would be places closer to them that they could go but they chose to come here.
“I guess it’s a nice drive for them and gets them out of the big city for a bit.”
Brantwood Farms has a retail outlet but a lot of people, just like last summer, seem to want to be out in the field to pick their own, said Pate.
“We noticed a bit of an uptake last year and again this year,” he said. “We get a lot of families.
“It’s a great way to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and the berries this year are looking great.”
Not only are early-season berries blossoming in abundance, but the recent intense heat has later varieties, such as Jewel and Valley Sunset, ripening weeks ahead of schedule.
“The berries are coming on fast and furious,” said Sharon Judd from Meadow Lynn Farms, a pick-your-own operation in Simcoe. “They’re ripening day and night.
“We need people to come on out to the farm and get the berries, because if this heat keeps up, it actually will shorten the season.”
Farmers with pick-your-own operations have pandemic guidelines in place to ensure people maintain physical distancing when picking strawberries. The guidelines include assigning families to specific rows and having visitors pick from alternate rows.
At Wholesome Pickins in Delhi, farmer Jenn VanDeVelde is looking at a berry bonanza.
“We’re in a mad picking rush. They’re everywhere,” she said with a laugh.
VanDeVelde’s everbearing strawberries — which bear fruit from June to September — are typically two weeks ahead of the June-bearing plants, whose blossoms ripen en masse once the days lengthen.
“But with the really weird weather mixture we had of some heavy frost and also some intense heat, all of them have come at the same time,” she said, encouraging anyone seeking strawberries in southwestern Ontario to get into the fields without delay.
“Our industry is in the peak right now, and people should be visiting any farm that they can and picking or buying pre-picked strawberries.”
Pate, who is growing 6.47 hectares of strawberries, is looking forward to another successful season.
Among those at his pick-your-own fields were Lisa Dalton of Brantford and her children, Preston Sauciukas, 13, and four-year-old Kai Mohammed. They enjoyed a good harvest.
“The weather is great and the berries are wonderful,” Dalton said. “This is a great way to spend afternoon with the kids.”
For a list of pick-your-own farm operations in Brant visit www.pickyourown.org/CNONbrant.htm . For Norfolk operations, visit www.norfolktourism.ca/directory/categories/strawberries .
J.P. Antonacci is a local journalism initiative reporter based at the Hamilton Spectator. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.