Strawberry fields bursting with fruit

It’s go time for local strawberries.

That’s the message from strawberry farmers in Brant and Norfolk counties, where early summer heat has fields bursting with sweet fruit ripe for the picking.

“We were pretty busy on the weekend and we had a lot of people come in from the Toronto area,” Tom Pate, of Brantwood Farms on Powerline Road, told The Expositor’s Vincent Ball this week. “I kind of thought there would be places closer to them that they could go but they chose to come here.

“I guess it’s a nice drive for them and gets them out of the big city for a bit.”

Brantwood Farms has a retail outlet but a lot of people, just like last summer, seem to want to be out in the field to pick their own, said Pate.

“We noticed a bit of an uptake last year and again this year,” he said. “We get a lot of families.

“It’s a great way to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and the berries this year are looking great.”

Not only are early-season berries blossoming in abundance, but the recent intense heat has later varieties, such as Jewel and Valley Sunset, ripening weeks ahead of schedule.