Kids Can Fly’s 14th annual Storybook event on March 6 raised more than $22,000.

Because of the pandemic, the event saw storybook characters making deliveries to the homes of children, rather than joining them for breakfast.

Storybook fundraiser gets COVID-19 twist

Children received a bag with picnic treats, crafts and a book by author-illustrator Werner Zimmermann, who headlined a virtual variety show that the kids were able to tune into. The show was created by Digital Duck.

The James F. Boughner Foundation and Margot and Paul Williamson once again were the event’s lead sponsors. The Expositor was the media sponsor. Longos of Ancaster donated all the food.

Organizers said “an army of volunteers” made the event work.

Kids Can Fly is a non-profit organization that promotes childhood development in Brantford and Brant County.

This year marks the organization’s 20th anniversary.

For more information, visit: www.kidscanfly.ca.