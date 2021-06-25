Stolen construction vehicle found

Article content

Brant OPP said Friday that a stolen Haulotte HTL9055 telehandler was found Thursday evening.

Police said they have no suspects in the theft.

The vehicle was stolen between 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday from the property of a residential home under construction on the 13th Concession, near Simcoe Street, north of Scotland.

A telehandler – short for telescopic handler – is a multi-purpose machine that lifts, moves and places material ranging from bricks and gravel to lumber. A new telehandler can cost from $70,000 to $140,000, depending on its capacity.