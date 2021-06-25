Stolen construction vehicle found

Expositor staff
Jun 25, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  1 minute read
Brant OPP say they found a telehandler that was stolen from a residential construction site near Scotland.
Brant OPP said Friday that a stolen Haulotte HTL9055 telehandler was found Thursday evening.

Police said they have no suspects in the theft.

The vehicle was stolen between 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday from the property of a residential home under construction on the 13th Concession, near Simcoe Street, north of Scotland.

A telehandler – short for telescopic handler – is a multi-purpose machine that lifts, moves and places material ranging from bricks and gravel to lumber. A new telehandler can cost from $70,000 to $140,000, depending on its capacity.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

