St. Leonard's responding to 'substantial' mental-health impact of COVID

Article content On March 17, 2020, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. This is one in a series of articles looking back on an extraordinary year. St. Leonard’s Community Services has seen an increase in calls for help as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on people in different ways. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. St. Leonard's responding to 'substantial' mental-health impact of COVID Back to video Calls to St. Leonard’s crisis line have increased by 44 per cent, while referrals to the Community Outreach and Support Team have jumped 65 per cent, says executive director Brad Stark. The outreach team works with Brantford police and Brant OPP to defuse crisis situations. The team responds to problems within 24 to 48 hours of a referral and conducts follow-up to ensure people in crisis get the support they need. Stark said there also has been an increase in the complexity of the symptoms shown by clients. “We have completed 172 suicide risk assessments this year,” he said. “We can assume that it is related to increased pressures from the pandemic, increased isolation for individuals struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts and a lack of other services that individuals would have relied on during normal times

Article content There are other issues, including family breakdown and basic needs, such as housing, food and finances, not being met. Since December, St. Leonard’s has handed out 200 winter warmth packs with the support of local donations. St. Leonard’s also has connected with 229 people through an outreach program and used local hotel rooms to shelter 44 people since mid-January. About three-quarters are male and most are aged 35 to 44, Stark said. “I think the mental-health impacts of the pandemic are substantial,” he said. “Businesses have closed, people have lost their jobs, parents have to work and many are doing child care and schooling from home.” Stark said many people have been isolated from their loved ones and support systems. “We see it with our clients but we also see the impact it has had on our staff, many of whom are becoming increasingly overworked due to the increase demand,” he said. “Thankfully, as an organization, we haven’t had to cut staffing and thus far have been COVID-free, which is pretty challenging given our residential environments.” Stark said the effects of the pandemic, which recently entered its second year, will continue to be felt long after it is over. “For some programs, our capacity was limited for short periods of time due to COVID precautions and, therefore, wait lists have started to build,” he said. “That’s a challenge for us because we pride ourselves on having lower than average wait times for all programs.”

Article content St. Leonard’s also will have to handle an increased demand for its other services. “Our employment program ….will certainly see an influx of individuals seeking employment as businesses start to ramp up operations again,” Stark said. “Services related to community justice have had backlogs due to reduced court capacity and all programs that have clients who didn’t feel comfortable coming in for service and didn’t have the technology needed to access them virtually will most see an influx.” He noted that housing may become a substantial issue for the community at large as restrictions surrounding evictions and rent forgiveness programs end. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

