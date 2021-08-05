St. John's grad awarded Boughner scholarship

Simon Yung is heading to Queen’s University in September with a major scholarship.

The St. John’s College graduate is this year’s winner of the $25,000 James Boughner Scholarship.

“It’s going to be really big help that’s for sure,” said Yung, 17. “And I’m just so grateful to the Boughner Foundation for this support.

“It’s going to allow me to concentrate on my studies and it has inspired me to be the absolute best student possible.”

For Yung, being the best student possible means contributing to his family, school and community. That approach is a big reason why he won the scholarship awarded annually to a student who combines academic achievement with good citizenship.

The scholarship is named after James Boughner, a retired Brantford businessman and philanthropist. Established in 2002, the scholarship is presented annually to one student from one of the six high schools in Brantford and Brant County.

The amount of the scholarship was increased to $25,000 from $20,000.

Yung, chosen to be his school’s valedictorian, graduated with a 94.3 per cent average and played a range of sports, including basketball and volleyball. He also was involved with the student council and served a term as president.

As well, he was part of program that saw students visit residents at Riverview Terrace, a retirement home in Brantford. The visits continued virtually when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

At St. Pius X Church, Yung served as an altar server and mass co-ordinator and helped with livestreaming of masses.

Yung said he and his brother, Malcolm, were always put first by their parents, Samuel and Marie.