Squire acclaimed to represent People's Party of Canada in the next federal election

A third candidate has entered the race to become the next MP for Brantford-Brant.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Cole Squire was recently acclaimed as the People’s Party of Canada candidate in Brantford Brant.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Squire acclaimed to represent People's Party of Canada in the next federal election Back to video

“I’m very proud to be acclaimed to represent Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada,” Squire said in a statement. “Maxime’s voice and message represent the opinions and perspectives of thousands of Canadians across the country who feel like the establishment political parties have ignored them in favour of identity politics, pandering and globalist ideologies.

“We will put Canada first and be staunch defenders of our God-given and constitutional rights and freedoms.”

A resident of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, Squire is a graduate of Brantford Collegiate Institute and the personal support worker program at Mohawk College.

He worked at Brantford General Hospital for six years before enrolling at Six Nations Polytechnic. After a year at Six Nations Polytechnic, Squire transferred to McMaster University, where he is studying political science.

Squire and his mother, Holly Frank, co-founded the Six Nations Imagination Library, which helps build the reading and literacy skills of children prior to their first years of school.

Squire said he has been involved with the “No More Lockdown” demonstrations largely because of the impact the COVID lockdowns were having on communities, especially students and small businesses.

Paul Maletta, the CEO of the Brantford-Brant PPC riding association, called Squire an “authentic Canadian” and an excellent representative for the riding.