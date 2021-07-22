Squire acclaimed to represent People's Party of Canada in the next federal election
Article content
A third candidate has entered the race to become the next MP for Brantford-Brant.
Advertisement
Article content
Cole Squire was recently acclaimed as the People’s Party of Canada candidate in Brantford Brant.
Squire acclaimed to represent People's Party of Canada in the next federal election Back to video
“I’m very proud to be acclaimed to represent Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada,” Squire said in a statement. “Maxime’s voice and message represent the opinions and perspectives of thousands of Canadians across the country who feel like the establishment political parties have ignored them in favour of identity politics, pandering and globalist ideologies.
“We will put Canada first and be staunch defenders of our God-given and constitutional rights and freedoms.”
A resident of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory, Squire is a graduate of Brantford Collegiate Institute and the personal support worker program at Mohawk College.
He worked at Brantford General Hospital for six years before enrolling at Six Nations Polytechnic. After a year at Six Nations Polytechnic, Squire transferred to McMaster University, where he is studying political science.
Squire and his mother, Holly Frank, co-founded the Six Nations Imagination Library, which helps build the reading and literacy skills of children prior to their first years of school.
Squire said he has been involved with the “No More Lockdown” demonstrations largely because of the impact the COVID lockdowns were having on communities, especially students and small businesses.
Paul Maletta, the CEO of the Brantford-Brant PPC riding association, called Squire an “authentic Canadian” and an excellent representative for the riding.
Advertisement
Article content
“I’m very excited to begin working with Cole as our PPC candidate.”
The People’s Party of Canada was represented by former Brantford city councillor Dave Wrobel in the 2019 federal election. Wrobel received 1,320 votes and finished fifth behind Conservative Gord McColeman, Liberal candidate Danielle Takacs, NDP candidate Sabrina Sawyer and Bob Jonkman of the Greens.
The next federal election will be the first time since 2004 that a local federal campaign will not have an incumbent seeking re-election. That’s because McColeman announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.
McColeman won the riding in 2008 by defeating Lloyd St. Amand the Liberal incumbent. St. Amand succeeded Liberal MP Jane Stewart in 2004.
Squire joins Larry Brock, an assistant Crown attorney, who is running for the Conservatives and Adrienne Roberts, a teacher and union activist, who is representing the NDP, as the declared candidates so far for the riding.
Local Liberals and Green members have yet to declare their candidates.
Michelle Meghie, a Mississauga resident with three decades of work experience in children and social services, has announced her candidacy to seek the Liberal nomination.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall