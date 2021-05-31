Speeding drivers charged

Article content

A 33-year-old Ohsweken man is facing charges after Brant OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 80 km-h over the 60 km-h speed limit on Pleasant Ridge Road just after 9:30 p.m. on May 29.

Police said the man is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over the legal limit, racing a motor vehicle, speeding 50-plus km-h over the posted limit, driving a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock device, driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available and, as a novice driver, having a blood-alcohol level above zero.

Truck clocked at over 130 km-h on Hwy. 24

A 21-year-old Aylmer, Ont., man is facing charges after Brant OPP clocked a pickup truck at more than 50 km-h over the 80 km-h speed limit on Highway 24 South just after 11 p.m. on May 29. The man is charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding 50-plus km-h over posted limit.

Excessive speed leads to impaired charge

A 30-year-old Brantford man is facing charges after Brant OPP clocked a vehicle at more than 80 km-h over the 100 km-h speed limit on Highway 403 just after 11 p.m. on May 30. Police said the man is charged with operating a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over the legal limit, racing a motor vehicle, speeding 50-plus km-h over posted limit and failing to surrender a driver’s licence.