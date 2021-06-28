Article content

Local residents are opening their hearts and homes to the animals rescued by Brantford police earlier this month.

“We saw an overwhelming amount of support from the community and the interest in the animals showed in the number of adoption surveys that poured in,” said Logan White, manager of fundraising and community engagement with the Brant County SPCA. “So many in fact that we’re no longer accepting surveys for these animals.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SPCA sees 'overwhelming' community support for rescued animals Back to video

“Once they are ready for adoption, potential adopters will be contacted and we’ll set up some meet and greets.”

Each animal is at a different stage in the SPCA’s adoption process, with some requiring foster care. However, those ready for adoption soon will be heading to their new homes, White said.

The SPCA issued an appeal last week for the public’s help after 23 dogs and three cats were removed from a D’Aubigny Road home on June 9. Police said they also found the body of a cat.