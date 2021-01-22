Some frontline workers not getting pandemic pay

Article content continued

She added that, in hospitals, the pay bump is $2 an hour for PSWs or those who provide direct personal care services to patients, residents and clients in eligible workplaces.

The enhancement will be be paid retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020, and continue to end of March, she said

The Expositor contacted all long-term care homes in Brantford and Brant County.

The John Noble Home, St. Joseph’s Lifecare and Brierwood Gardens in Brantford, Hardy Terrace in Mount Pleasant and Park Lane Terrace and Telfer Place in Paris, all said their PSWs were receiving the pay bump.

One PSW at Telfer Place, which is also a retirement home, said only those working in the long-term care portion received the pay increase.

“We don’t get the extra because we’re told we aren’t LTC,” the worker said. “But we have 70 residents that all need our help and only a few staff. We have as much to do as LTC does and are overworked, stressed and struggling to keep staff members because we are underpaid.”

The Expositor did not get a reply from Fox Ridge long-term care home in Brantford but workers there said they are receiving the pay bump.

The provincial government said last October it would distribute $461 million to temporarily enhance wages of PSWs and direct support workers during the pandemic.

It had already provided a bump of $4 an hour for frontline workers from April 24 to Aug. 13 last year.

A community-based PSW, who provides home care, said staff see the wage increase on each paycheque.