Some frontline workers not getting pandemic pay

Pandemic pay for personal support workers was meant to recognize “frontline heroes” but some local workers say they have yet to see wage bump.
Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario Minister of Long-term Care, said last week that 217 long-term care and retirement homes have yet to pay the PSW enhancement money despite receiving it from the government in December.
Many local PSWs, who responded to questions from The Expositor, said they haven’t received the money or haven’t received funds recently. They included PSWs working in hospitals and through community agencies.
Erin Sleeth, chief human resources officer for the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care clinic in Paris, said confirmation was received Wednesday of the PSW wage enhancement program.
“The BCHS human resources department is developing an implementation plan, with pandemic pay expected to roll out to eligible workers over the coming weeks,” said Sleeth.