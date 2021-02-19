Software snag at COVID vaccine clinic caused lineups
Article content
A snag in provincial registration software caused lineups and long waits at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at Brantford General Hospital.
The clinic for high-priority healthcare staff and those designated as essential visitors at long-term care and retirement homes, was held at BGH so that the hospital employees could swiftly receive shots.
Software snag at COVID vaccine clinic caused lineups Back to video
Brant County Health Unit spokesperson Ryan Spiteri said workers had to call a provincial help desk to fix the problem.
With six people scheduled for appointments every five minutes, those registered quickly backed up into a long line, Spiteri said.
“The initial backlog quickly dissipated after the issue was resolved.”
But some of those waiting in line were not impressed.
“They need to get this right,” said a 78-year-old woman, who is the only visitor her husband can see at his long-term care home.
“I’m waiting for a knee replacement due to knee problems so to stand in a line outside and then again in a hall and then down some stairs to line up again is ridiculous. Some people just aren’t able to do that.”
Advertisement
Article content
The woman said those getting the vaccine were handed a three-page form with no place to fill it out.
“”People were trying to fill them out against the wall.”
The woman said she would favour a drive-thru vaccination system where people could fill out information online ahead of time.
Essential visitors were notified of the clinic – which also ran on Friday – through the facility where they visit.
Others at the clinic said physical distancing wasn’t always maintained in the line or even at the registration desk where people stood side-by-side.
“It was crowded,” said one woman. “A man was standing less than a foot away from me, checking in at the same time, while the staff were side-by-side.”
Spiteri said BGH isn’t a permanent home for the vaccination clinic but many of the Phase 1 people eligible for the vaccine were hospital staff in the highest classification of the province’s guidance for how to prioritize health-care workers.
He noted that face coverings were mandated for everyone at the clinic and staff tried to ensure people were adequately spaced apart.
“As an evidence-based organization, the health unit is always looking to fine tune or adjust our processes, whether that be related to vaccine clinics or any area of public health programming.”
And, while the hospital will be the site of two further clinics, one of them exclusively for hospital staff who are considered high priority by the government, Spiteri said the health unit recognizes the facility is only suitable for clinics directed at hospital staff.
Thursday’s BGH clinic vaccinated more than 300 people while another mobile clinic administered second dose vaccines to more long-term care and retirement home residents,
The health unit recorded Friday morning that another 678 vaccinations were administered Thursday, bringing the total vaccinations to 5,217. Of those, 2,267 people – almost exclusively seniors in long-term care or retirement homes – have completed their treatment.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble