Smoke alarm alerts Six Nations family to fire

A working smoke alarm helped save the occupants of Onondaga Road home from harm early Tuesday morning.

Six Nations police say they were called to a report of a house fire on Onondaga Road at about 1:27 a.m. Upon arrival, they found Six Nations fire already on scene putting out the blaze and paramedics were on standby.

The home was engulfed in flames, police said in a statement released Wednesday.

Officers spoke to the homeowner who told them he woke up to the sound of a smoke alarm. He then woke up three other occupants and everyone was able to flee to safety.

Four people living in a nearby trailer were notified and went outside unharmed. The trailer was not affected by the fire, police said.

Police contacted Victim Services and the Red Cross to provide assistance to the affected families.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire was caused by electrical issues and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has not been contacted at this time.

Meanwhile, emergency services encourage everyone to remember the importance of checking the fire alarms to ensure they are working properly.

