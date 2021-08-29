Skylight Festival returns to Five Oaks

PARIS The Skylight Festival returned to Five Oaks Retreat Centre on the weekend after a year-long absence.

About 40 people gathered at the 116-acre natural setting on Bethel Road for the two-day event.

“This a festival that opens up space to allow people to gather and talk about justice, their faith and the arts,” said Bev Laforet, one of the festival organizers. “Not too many festivals do that kind of thing so this is a start of a movement.”

Bringing together people to have difficult conversations about social justice is a way for people to find inspiration and gain a better understanding of each other, said Laforest.

She said Ontario has a long way to go to resolve social justice issues.

“I think what this pandemic has shown us how far we have to go,” said Laforet, who is lead minister of St. Paul’s United Church in Oakville. “I’m a minister in a church and talking about Black Lives Matter is new to us .

“But the movement has been around for several years and racism has been around for hundreds of years and, yet in my community (white people), we’re just starting to talk about it.”

Featured at this year’s festival were artists whose work focuses on Indigenous rights, as well as the stories of those who identify as queer, Black and Indigenous.

Told about the thousands of people who gathered in Brantford on Canada Day to walk from the civic centre to former Mohawk Institute residential school in honour of residential-school victims and survivors., Laforet said events like that are important.

“It’s crucial that we keep that momentum going; that we don’t let it slow down,” she said. “We need to keep that energy going — be it Black Lives Matter, Indigenous issues — so that they don’t fade away and are forgotten.”